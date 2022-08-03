1 dead, another dealing with life-threatening injuries after Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said one person was killed and another was hurt during an early morning shooting.

Officers were sent to a Travelodge located at 2076 Cedar Creek Road in reference to a shooting that took place at 3:15 a.m.

Two victims were found who had been shot in the parking lot of the motel. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Their identities are being withheld until family can be notified.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).