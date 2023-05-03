A 30-year-old man died after being shot during an altercation inside a vehicle on Kienast Drive, Fayetteville Police said.

Fayetteville Police, U.S. Marshals searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Wednesday that they have a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened a day earlier.

Detectives have secured warrants charging Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette, 37, of Fayetteville, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Cartrette is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette Fayetteville Police Department

FPD said he is wanted in a shooting that took place Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Kienast Drive.

Two men got into an altercation inside a vehicle and one was shot, police said. The victim, 30-year-old Terence Hogue died at the scene.

Detectives said they encourage Cartrette to peacefully turn himself in but added that members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are looking for him.

Anyone with information concerning Cartrette's location is asked to immediately call 911.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.