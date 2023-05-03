FBI releases new pictures in push to find escaped inmate charged in Deputy Ned Byrd's murder

The FBI announced that there is now a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Alder Marin-Sotelo.

FARMVILLE, Va. (WTVD) -- The FBI released new pictures of Alder Marin-Sotelo, the man who recently escaped jail in Virginia while he was being held on charges connected to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

There's currently a $50,000 reward up for grabs for anyone who can provide vital information to help law enforcement track down and capture Marin-Sotelo.

He broke his way out of Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30. He escaped out of the jail, scaled the fence and got into a red or burgundy Ford Mustang that had been parked in the jail's parking lot specifically for him to use to escape.

Investigators arrested Marin-Sotelo's sister, Adriana, in High Point on Tuesday. They accused her of organizing and paying to get the Mustang in place for her brother to use as a getaway car.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous, the FBI said. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

He's one of two men charged in connection to the August 2022 murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

U.S. Marshals detail escape theory

The US Marshals are leading the investigation into the escape of Alder, 26, and another inmate, Bruce Callahan, 44, according to an ABC News source familiar with the investigation.

"They somehow, we think, were potentially able to manipulate some locks, crawled through an opening that led them out into the rec yard area. And then from there, they scaled two fences to get away from the jail," US Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina Larry Moltzan told ABC News in an exclusive interview.

Moltzan told ABC News that one left 20 hours before the other, but he said he believes they might've talked about the escape.

"I think it's like it's fair to reason that they may have talked about it, given that it was so similar," Moltzan said. "But they did not escape at the same time and didn't necessarily help each other in that way."

Callahan was behind bars on drug charges out of eastern North Carolina, stemming from an arrest in September 2021. He was transferred from the Robeson County Jail to the Virginia jail in September 2022.

Court documents show that investigators believe Callahan remains in or around the Farmville, Virginia area. Investigators have not released any details or theories about where Marin-Sotelo may be located.