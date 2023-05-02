Malfunctioning locks, staff shortages noted at Virginia jail months before inmates escaped

Documents uncovered by the ABC11 I-Team show that the jail in Virginia where Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped had recent concerns about malfunctioning locks.

FARMVILLE, Va. (WTVD) -- Documents uncovered by the ABC11 I-Team show that the jail in Virginia where Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped had recent concerns about malfunctioning locks.

In addition to trouble with the locks, the jail was also coping with a months-long staffing shortage. As of March 15, the jail reported being down 27 security officers.

Meetings of the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board that took place in October, December and January all included discussions about locks not working for some doors at the jail.

"This continues to be an area of great concern to the security of the facility," one report read.

The jail even launched a pilot project to install new locks and was looking into replacing locks on eight different jail cells.

Early in the morning of April 30, Marin-Sotelo was able to jimmy his way past a lock on a door, climb a fence and then hop into a Mustang that had been left in the jail parking lot for him to use in his escape.

Marin-Sotelo's sister is in custody for helping him execute his escape.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $50,000 reward for information that helps agents track him down.