Arrest made in shooting that left Fayetteville man dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been taken into custody in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Fayetteville man late Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. officers were called to a home along the 1600 block of Newark Avenue.


When first responders arrived, the man, identified as Cal Drumgoole, 29, of Fayetteville, was severely injured but alive. They tried to save Drumgoole's life, but they were unable to do so.

Andrew Malik Wells, 27, of Fayetteville was inside the home when first responders arrived. He was questioned and later charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the homicide investigation.


Wells is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
