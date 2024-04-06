Fayetteville State faculty fight back against provost's plan to increase workload

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville State University faculty are taking a stand and fighting back against the administration's efforts to increase their workload.

They passed a vote of "no confidence" in Provost Monica Leach. The vote passed 32 to four, with eight abstaining.

Leach is FSU's chief academic officer trying to implement a policy by increasing the minimum number of classes professors need to teach from three to four.

But, Fayetteville State professors tell us that loading them with more classes would be a major mistake for the university.

"We'll just be forced into a situation where we're overworking, potentially leading to even more burnout," Zahra Shekarkhar, an associate professor of criminal justice at FSU, said.

Instead of investing in enhancing students' writing schools and preparing them for future careers, Robert Taber, associate professor of history at FSU, said that professors will give students more multiple-choice quizzes and tests.

"They're learning how to pass instead of learning the material in the classes," he said.

FSU faculty said a resolution will now be delivered to the University's chancellor and board of trustees for the next steps.

