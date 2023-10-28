Zombies take over downtown Fayetteville for 12th annual Zombie Walk, Zombie Prom

Families were able to enjoy a food truck rodeo, vendors, live music, and lots of Halloween candy for little trick-or-treaters.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zombies took over downtown Fayetteville Friday night for the 12th annual 'Zombie Walk' and 'Zombie Prom'.

The spooky, family-friendly event took place on Hay Street and brought out all kinds of ghosts, ghouls, and monsters as well as some well-known movie characters and zombies who had a special procession through downtown to cap off the evening.

Some people have made the event a family tradition while others new to the area are experiencing downtown Fayetteville nightlife for the very first time.

"We live close and we saw it on Facebook. So we just like to get out and find something to do on the weekends. It's a big town, but it's not like a small town," first-time zombie Vibes," Jonathan Draughn said. "So it's just nice... it's nice to just get out and hang out, you know?"

People were also able to enjoy a food truck rodeo, vendors, live music, and lots of Halloween candy for little trick-or-treaters.