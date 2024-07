UNC Board of Governors under new historic leadership

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Board of Governors is under new leadership that is historic.

It has an all-female slate of officers for the first time.

Wendy Murphy was elected as the new board chair.

Kellie Blue was named vice chair and Pearl Burris-Floyd was chosen as secretary.

Their terms started Monday.

Murphy, Blue and Burris-Floyd will each serve two-year terms in their leadership positions.