NC Fentanyl Victim Families host Fentanyl awareness and prevention rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As fentanyl awareness and prevention day approaches, many people gathered for a rally at the state capital Sunday.

The rally was to help raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose deaths.

It was hosted by the group NC Fentanyl Victim Families, who are pushing for the passage of Senate bills 189 and Senate Bill 250, which would modify the Death by Distribution Law.

According to the group, 13,671 North Carolina residents have been killed by Fentanyl in the past nine years, and eight NC residents die each day by Fentanyl.

NC Fentanyl Victim Families is also calling for an increase in salaries and hiring chemists to process toxicology reports and the investigation of drug-related deaths.

Monday will mark National Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day.

