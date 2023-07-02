WATCH LIVE

Festival of the Eno kicks of holiday weekend in Durham

Sunday, July 2, 2023 2:54AM
The annual event took place on the banks of the Eno River

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Festival for the Eno returned to Durham this summer.

The annual event took place on the banks of the Eno River and comes as the Triangle gears up for the Fourth of July holiday.

"All of those attractions are great. I think more than anything, it's the sense of community. It's seeing neighbors, it's meeting new friends. This is the triangle's Fourth of July celebration," festival manager Greg Bell said.

The event featured live music, crafts, and plenty of food.

Tickets for Tuesday's event are available on the festival's website.

