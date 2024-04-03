High school coach says DJ Horne 'believed in himself' as journey led him to success at NC State

Heath Vandevender coached DJ Horne for his senior season and said that his success as a player -- and his humility off the court -- are a reflection of Horne's parents.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown is on to the Final Four, and it's not just fans in Raleigh reveling in the Wolfpack's magical run to Phoenix. In Fayetteville, DJ Horne, one of NC State's breakout stars left a major impact on his high school.

"It's just it's a blessing to watch him," said Heath Vandevender, head basketball coach at Trinity Christian School. "He's fulfilling his goals and his dreams."

Vandevender coached Horne for his senior season and said that his success as a player -- and his humility off the court -- are a reflection of Horne's parents, Tivona and Lamar. ABC11 sat down with them last week as they reflected on their son's basketball journey and sudden rise to stardom.

"If you talk to him or hang out with him at all, that is his core," Vandevender said. "I think that's a great reflection of who he is as a person."

NC State fans flock to see DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne at Raleigh Applebee's appearance

Adoring fans turned out to get autographs and photos from NC State stars DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne at a Raleigh Applebee's.

He knows what this run -- and what the last year -- have meant to a Raleigh-raised kid who wasn't heavily recruited coming out of high school.

"He didn't have any ACC offers, but he, you know, he followed his path and he believed in himself. And his path has brought him back to Raleigh," Vandevender said.

DJ Horne's collegiate journey took him from Illinois State to Arizona State to coming home to lead NC State to the ACC championship and a Final Four.

Horne, who also played at Cary High before transferring to Trinity Christian, would have liked to have played for NC State but the school didn't offer him. So he started his college ball at Illinois State before transferring to Arizona State. With one year of eligibility left, he was able to return home and join the Wolfpack.

Along with star big man DJ Burns Jr., Horne has become a fan-favorite in Raleigh, anchoring NC State's backcourt through the team's surprise run to an ACC title, and now, the Final Four.

Vandevender said he has stayed in touch with his former pupil through it all, and the entire Trinity Christian community couldn't be more proud.

"I text him about once a week, you just want to reach out. And I tell him all the time how proud I am of him, you know, and I love him. And just keep keep going," he said.

