Town of Garner launches social district to boost economy

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Garner is launching its social district.

People can now drink alcohol, within the district boundaries, from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A green sign means you can enter the business with a drink.

Blue signs mean drinks are sold there.

And red signs means drinks are not welcome.

Garner is the latest town to adopt a social drinking district in the Triangle.

A current trend that allows for alcoholic beverages to be taken out of the origin restaurant or bar of purchase.

Right now on Main Street there are 5 business participating.

Town leaders tell ABC11 this is just the beginning and they've already been talking about expansion.

Business owners are excited for what this will bring.

"It'll be a great economic development driver here. It is going to bring more people to downtown which is what we want we wouldn't be able to showcase our beautiful downtown but it's also a way to you know to advertise downtown up fully and bring more business," said Shayla Douglas.

"We would have people come in and then they couldn't take their drink to go shop around at all the various vendors in that kind of thing and it was a real handicap. This just adds another dimension of that and kind of makes it more convenient for the people that are coming in hopefully a more and enjoyable trip," said Jake Howland with Aristotle Spirits.

The new social district starts at 12 every single day and goes until 10 p.m. except for Sunday when it ends at 5 p.m.