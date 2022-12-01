City of Durham launches 'The Bullpen' social district

It spreads from the Brightleaf District to the Golden Belt and Old North Durham to the freeway.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham launching it's social district called "The Bullpen."

City leaders say the goal of the district is to spark more business and foot traffic in downtown areas.

People will get a specific cup for beer, wine and cocktails from participating businesses that they can take with them from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

If you see a blue sticker that means you can order a drink and leave with it. A red sticker means no outside drinks are allowed inside the business