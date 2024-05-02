Raleigh native, Josh McKinney, to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Against all odds, one Raleigh native will join the ranks of soccer greats like Pele, Clint Dempsey and Hope Solo in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Josh McKinney got the surprise of a lifetime when his former teammate and friend and all of his family showed up to the NCFC facilities and solidified his spot as an all-time soccer great.

"When you're playing you don't really expect this but it's great to have this but also see where this helps the future," McKinney said.

Born with cerebral palsy, McKinney's mom thought soccer would help him physically and mentally. And since he was five-years-old, it's been his passion.

"It's one of those wonderful experiences where you travel, you play soccer, but you meet other athletes with disabilities and kind of learn their experiences," he said.

McKinney's cerebral palsy primarily affects his right side, meaning it can affect him on the field when he's going side to side or backwards.

"High school and college there was frustration moments when there were struggles. And lucky enough I had parents who kind of pushed me and supported me at the right moments,"

McKinney said.

McKinney became a powerhouse midfielder for the US Para National Team scoring 81 goals and competing in three Paralympic Games. He helped lead the Americans to a fourth-place finish at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

But after retirement, he found a new place on the soccer field and now leads three youth North Carolina Football Club teams.

"I do bring up my struggles and find that chip on my shoulder that I had and wanting them to find that drive that they have because they're passionate about the game and want to move on and get better," McKinney said.

Bringing his powerful message to the next generation of soccer and trailblazing the way for athletes with disabilities.

"I'm happy that I'm the first but also that I can bring awareness to all extended national teams and have more opportunities for them for future athletes,"

McKinney said.

McKinney will be inducted into the hall of fame on Saturday, May 4.