ESPN personality Pat McAfee to play in Cary's $1 million soccer tournament

ESPN personality Pat McAfee plans to enter a team and will play in The Soccer Tournament, which will be played in June at WakeMed Soccer Park.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee plans to enter a team and will play in The Soccer Tournament, which will be played in June at WakeMed Soccer Park.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee plans to enter a team and will play in The Soccer Tournament, which will be played in June at WakeMed Soccer Park.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee plans to enter a team and will play in The Soccer Tournament, which will be played in June at WakeMed Soccer Park.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another celebrity is getting in on the fun of The Soccer Tournament (TST).

Pat McAfee, an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay who also hosts The Pat McAfee Show, is entering a team and will play in the tournament, which is held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

McAfee played soccer in high school before becoming a kicker in football. He was taken in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Indianapolis and played for the Colts until retiring after the 2016 season.

Pat McAfee Darron Cummings

Actors Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham team will also compete again this year.

This year's event will feature a 48-team men's tournament and an eight-team women's tournament.

It all kicks off June 5 and concludes June 10.

Winners of the men's and women's tournaments will each take home a $1 million top prize.