Air traffic controller says government shutdown, no pay adds stress

You get the best views of passenger jets as they take off and land at Raleigh-Durham International from the public deck at the Observation Park.From that advantage point, you can also see the airport's control tower, and hear the voices of air traffic controllers as they work despite uncertainty about their paychecks.That's where ABC11 met Nick Stott, the local president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, for a conversation about challenges he and the other workers whose jobs make them essential personnel at airports face daily."We are required to come into work every day with a clear mind and putting safety first, which is our number one priority," he said. But working without pay's taking a toll on those already on their already stressful jobs. How are we going to pay our mortgage this month? How are we going to pay our childcare bills? How are we going to pay our utilities? Are some of us losing some sleep over that? But we have to come in to work. We're required, as essential personnel. But we don't know when we're gonna get paid," said Stott.That's tension added to an already stressful job."Something that would help us out a lot right now is reaching out to your elected representatives and asking them to end the shutdown now," he said.