Are some lottery numbers luckier than others?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing has reached $348 million And for those wanting to take the gamble , some numbers may bring you more luck than others.According to lottonumbers.com , several numbers have been drawn multiple times since Oct. 31, 2017.1: drawn 19 times29: drawn 18 times42: drawn 15 times70: drawn 14 times10 & 2: drawn 12 times9 & 23: drawn eight times11 & 22: drawn seven times1 & 20: drawn six timesRemember, even if you play some of these popular picks your chances of winning are still 1 in 302,757,350!