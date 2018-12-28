Are some lottery numbers luckier than others?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing has reached $348 million.
And for those wanting to take the gamble, some numbers may bring you more luck than others.
According to lottonumbers.com, several numbers have been drawn multiple times since Oct. 31, 2017.
1: drawn 19 times
29: drawn 18 times
42: drawn 15 times
70: drawn 14 times
10 & 2: drawn 12 times
9 & 23: drawn eight times
11 & 22: drawn seven times
1 & 20: drawn six times
Remember, even if you play some of these popular picks your chances of winning are still 1 in 302,757,350!
Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsmoney
financelotterymega millionsmoney