If you're moving, don't get ripped off when changing your address

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you're moving and need to change your address, be careful how you do that.
It's already stressful enough moving, getting ripped off by changing your address is the last thing you want to worry about.
Most people just google "change address," but if you do this, be very careful as you could be paying big bucks for this service. There are several privately owned websites who will change your address for you but then also offer a few other services you may not need, but they will charge you close to $80 to do this.
It does not cost that much money to change your address, instead, it's just $1.05 through the United States Postal Service and that fee is an identity verification fee to prevent fraud. To protect yourself, when you're looking to change your address make sure the go here.
The big Troubleshooter takeaway, if you're ever charged more than a dollar and some change, you're not on the right website and paying too much!
