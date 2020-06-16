You can get a free credit report each week until April 2021 because of COVID-19

Checking your credit is now easier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three credit-reporting companies, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion are providing one free weekly credit report until April 2021, instead of one per year. You can go to annualcreditreport.com to get your free reports.
It is important to check your credit often, not only for mistakes about if you stopped paying some bills due to the COVID-19.
If you find an error on your report, you should send a written dispute to each credit-reporting company publishing incorrect information and the lender. File it on company websites or send the dispute by certified mail.
It's important to check your credit not just for mistakes but also because the Federal Trade Commission said it's seeing a rise in identity theft complaints. If you're not opening any credit in the next year, you could also consider freezing your credit.
The process is free, but you must contact each credit bureau individually. To learn more about freezing your credit, click here.
