abc11 troubleshooter

IRS sending money to millions of Americans -- but it's not stimulus funds

By
Millions of Americans will be getting money from the IRS, and it's not related to the stimulus money.

Instead, 13.9 million Americans are getting interest payments if they filed their tax returns on time but didn't get their refund yet.

According to the IRS, the payments average about $18 and will be made to taxpayers who filed their 2019 return by the July 15 deadline and are owed a refund but didn't get it yet.

In most cases, taxpayers who received their refund by direct deposit will have their interest payment direct deposited in the same account. Everyone else will receive a check. A notation on the check saying "INT amount" will identify it as a refund interest payment and indicate the interest amount.

We told you earlier this summer how the IRS had a backlog of tax returns to process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IRS admits there are delays and are processing the returns as fast as they can. You can check the status of your tax refund here.

When it comes to the interest payments the IRS is sending out right now, the bad news is, it's not free money. By law, those interest payments are taxable if you get more than $10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeabc11 troubleshooterrefundirstaxescoronaviruspersonal financestimulus funds
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Your info could be at stake in social media giveaways
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
'Buyer protected' used car scam rampant online
Great deals on clothes, cars and more during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 7 new COVID-19 clusters reported at NC State
Fayetteville man is Duke's 1000th recovered COVID-19 patient
Laura becomes hurricane, expected to make landfall as Category 3
Man clearing pedestrian path powers past debris from work crews
Burlington woman charged after allegedly chasing 2 girls with car
NC AG suing NJ-based company for price gouging N95s
NC State, UNC students grapple with whether to leave campus
Show More
Apex family says holiday light show to go on despite pandemic
Billions at risk as NC's 2020 Census response rate lags
Triangle nonprofit turns 9/11 day of service into month of giving back
Sexual assault reported at NC State
Officer's wife dies after getting locked in his hot patrol vehicle
More TOP STORIES News