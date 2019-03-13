Personal Finance

Man shocked to find $38M Con Ed bill for Queens studio apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the $38 million Con Ed utility bill.

ASTORIA, Queens -- A New York man couldn't believe it when he received a $38 million Con Ed utility bill for his small studio apartment in Astoria.

Tommy Straub said he discovered the bill when he went to make a payment online Monday night.

He decided to do what everyone does these days -- he tweeted about it, posting in part: "I own a 600-square-foot apartment in Queens. This is insane. Fix it."



"I woke up this morning and it's on 'Kelly and Ryan,' you guys contacted me, it's all over the place," Straub said.

The excessive bill was not just a talker on morning TV. Since Straub tagged Con Ed in his tweet, the utility company quickly responded and said it would look into the matter.

Straub said the issue was being unable to change the amount that auto-populated in the payment box. Instead of the $74 he actually owed, it read nearly $38 million.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Con Ed said the problem had been resolved -- but there was no word on the specific cause of the misunderstanding.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financeastoriaqueensnew york citymoneycon edbills
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police hope paint chips can link man to death of woman found in ditch
Body believed to be of missing Nash County woman found, sheriff says
Nancy McFarlane will not seek fifth term as Raleigh mayor
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
'Doctor and nurse' photo of kids called sexist
NC State playing for NCAA Tournament berth in ACC Tournament
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Show More
Confusion about tax changes creating opportunities for online scams
Guns, substantial amount of ammo found in student's car on NCSU campus
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
Cardinal Pell sent to prison for abusing 2 boys in Australia
Wake Forest coach named in admission scandal involving actors, CEOs
More TOP STORIES News