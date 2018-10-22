Tomorrow night's Mega Millions drawing comes with a $1.6 billion prize, the largest lottery drawing in the country's history.This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.