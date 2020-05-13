Mistake leaves Durham woman with only $15 of stimulus money deposited into account

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Where's my stimulus money?" That's the question about 20 million Americans are asking while still waiting to get a check.
Besides being owed stimulus money, some people are getting the wrong amount of stimulus dollars.
"I only got $15 and I thought it was an error," Allie Harris-Beeks said.
The Durham resident got had $15 direct deposited into her bank account from the IRS.
She said she already got her tax return money a while ago and didn't owe any money to the IRS. Harris-Beeks said she doesn't have any debt owed.
"I just don't know why that happened," said Harris-Beeks.
The IRS did send her a letter confirming they deposited the $1,200 in her bank account and the website confirms it too.
"Once I got that letter, I was like 'Something is off and something is wrong.' I tried to contact the IRS, but it kept sending me to an automated message," Harris-Beeks said.
If you're like Harris-Beeks and got a smaller stimulus amount, you should keep a copy of the letter you got stating the right amount.
When you file 2020 federal taxes next year, you could qualify for receive your additional money.
"That's a long time to wait, and I feel that is doing the citizens an injustice. I would like to get it as soon as possible, this year at least," said Harris-Beeks.
Besides not getting enough stimulus funds, another problem ABC11 viewers are reporting involves stimulus payments that go to the wrong bank account.
This could happen if you switched banks since you last filed your taxes.
If your payment went to a closed account or one that is no longer active, the IRS says, the bank will reject the deposit, and the IRS will issue you a paper check, which will be mailed to the address on your tax return.
Also, those wanting their stimulus money right away include people who get supplemental security income.
According to the Social Security Administration, you should get your money direct deposited in your account or on your direct express card Wednesday. If the IRS doesn't have your banking information, a check will be mailed by the end of this week.
For those still waiting, if the IRS does not have your direct deposit information on file, you missed the deadline.
This means you will now have to wait for a paper check to be mailed.
Stimulus checks could arrive as early as June or into September, depending on your income.
