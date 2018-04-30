PERSONAL FINANCE

Money Monday for Cary man who claims $1 million lottery prize

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary man got the week off to a good start Monday by claiming a $1 million lottery prize

Jeffrey Le Rose bought the $20 $5,000,000 Mega Cash ticket at Parkway Convenience on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Le Rose had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $423,012.

The $20 game launched last year with three top prizes of $5 million and six prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes and two $1 million prizes remain.

Information from the North Carolina Education Lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterywake county newsWake CountyCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News