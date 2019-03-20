Personal Finance

Raleigh man wins $1M lottery prize in scratch off bought at Cary gas station

A Raleigh man is a million dollars richer after using his lottery winnings to buy more lottery tickets.

Richard Maynard won $60 Monday morning. He went to the Quality Mart on Langston Pond Drive in Cary to exchange his winnings for more lottery tickets.

With the $60, Maynard bought two $30 Colossal Cash tickets.

One of those scratch-offs was worth $1 million.

Maynard said seeing the winning ticket was not much of a surprise.

"I've always imagined winning," he said.

Now that his dream has become a reality, Maynard said he plans to buy a new truck and retire to the beach.

"I never get a new truck," Maynard said in a news release. "I always bought a used one. This might be the time I get a new one. I've always wanted to move to the beach when I retire, now maybe a nice boat will be in order."

Maynard chose to accept his prize as a lump sum of $600,000 -- after taxes, he took home $425,509.
