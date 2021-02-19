Personal Finance

Wake County bus driver's lottery prize will help buy new home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A $127,000 lottery prize is helping a Wake County bus driver buy a new home.

"I was planning to get a new home anyway," Katrice Evans said, "so this makes it a bit better."

Evans, who has been driving school buses for 23 years, picked up her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket at the Food Lion on N. Raleigh Street in Angier this week.

"Unbelievable," said Evans, of Willow Spring, as she collected her prize. "I still don't believe it."

After taxes, she took home $89,899.

She said she will also use that money to pay off a car loan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewillow springwake countyangierschool busbus drivergood newsfeel goodlottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Public Schools will move forward with in-person learning
Another round of rain, freezing rain on the way tonight
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC has distributed almost 2M vaccine doses
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Public housing apartment plagued with feces, leaks
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
Show More
Durham company plays pivotal role in NASA's Rover Mission to Mars
Local milk bank in need of donations as WakeMed sees dip in supply
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
Fayetteville State names new chancellor
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
More TOP STORIES News