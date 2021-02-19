Wake County bus driver's lottery prize will help buy new home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A $127,000 lottery prize is helping a Wake County bus driver buy a new home."I was planning to get a new home anyway," Katrice Evans said, "so this makes it a bit better."Evans, who has been driving school buses for 23 years, picked up her winning $5 Blizzard Bingo ticket at the Food Lion on N. Raleigh Street in Angier this week."Unbelievable," said Evans, of Willow Spring, as she collected her prize. "I still don't believe it."After taxes, she took home $89,899.She said she will also use that money to pay off a car loan.