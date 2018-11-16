Fire burns mosque being built in Cary

A mosque being built at the Islamic Association of Cary caught fire Friday morning.The mosque is located near the intersection of West Chatham Street and Old Apex Road.The fire started on the first floor, and workers said a window on the ground level had been broken.Mosque leaders said they believed the fire was the result of vandalism."We were concerned about it...since the Pittsburgh synagogue incident, because there are a lot of copycat people," Islamic Association of Cary Presiden Shakil Ahmed said.The extent of the damage caused in the mosque is not fully known.