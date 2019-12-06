Fire burns through roof at Washington Duke Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded to a fire call at the Washington Duke Inn on Friday morning.

Footage from Chopper 11HD showed smoke coming from the roof around 9:40. The fire had been contained at that point. Part of the roof looked to have significant damage.

The cause or extent of the fire is not known. There's no word on possible injuries.

The Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is on Cameron Boulevard just south of Duke University's central campus.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
