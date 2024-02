Crews battle house fire on Old Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials in Raleigh are working to find out the cause of a house fire on Old Creedmoor Road.

The fire sparked Wednesday afternoon. According to Northern Wake Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire.

Old Creedmoor Road between Patrice Place and Beechnut Trail is blocked to traffic while fire crews continue to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.