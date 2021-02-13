teacher arrested

Fired Thales Academy physical education teacher accused of indecent liberties with child

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Thales Academy physical education teacher is under investigation by the Wake County Sheriff's Office after being accused of misconduct by the private school.

Paula Louise Stinson, 30, of Wake Forest, is facing a single count of indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest records from the sheriff's office.

Bob Luddy, the founder and chairman of the private school in Rolesville wrote Friday that Stinson had been "terminated as an employee of Thales Academy effectively immediately."

The school said it is actively working to find someone to fill her position as the investigation continues.
