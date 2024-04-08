Firefighter injured in Hope Mills house fire

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A firefighter was hurt and a family is out of their house after a fire in Hope Mills.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at a home on Persimmon Road.

Investigators say two people were inside the house when the fire broke out and were able to escape.

Sadly two animals in the home died.

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

The Red Cross is helping the people who are displaced.

