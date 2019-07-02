explosion

Rescue underway after apparent explosion destroys Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlotte firefighters are responding to a Ballantyne house destroyed by an apparent explosion Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. according to WSOC.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.

The home is located along James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident.

Officials say there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple units and a mass causality bus are headed to the scene.

It's unknown how many people were inside the home.
