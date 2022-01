FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first baby born in 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center arrived just 6 minutes after the stroke of midnight.Jase Benjamin Luis Navarro arrived at 8 pounds 6 ounces and 21 inches long. His parents are Jash Navarro and Jordan Curtis of Sanford.The family received a gift basket and donations from downtown Fayetteville businesses.