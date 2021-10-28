Price of lifetime hunting, fishing license cut in half for some North Carolinians

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State regulators push to make it cheaper and easier for some people to hunt and fish in North Carolina.The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it wants to make it easier to hunt and fish worry free.To do so, they're offering lifetime licenses to North Carolina residents between the age of 50-69 for a new reduced price.Each lifetime license now costs $265 (and $358 if you want to fish along the coast). Those prices are half of what they used to be."We are constantly identifying ways for North Carolinians to take advantage of our states wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities. After careful review, we determined offering a segment our lifetime licenses at a more affordable rate was an option we could pursue," N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Executive Director Cameron Ingram said.Lifetime licenses are still available for people of other ages.To learn more about the different types of hunting and fishing licenses available, as well as how to purchase them,