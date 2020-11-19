All backed up: 'Flushable' wipes could cost you money, aggravation in the long run

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The label might say "flushable," but don't be fooled.The Durham Waste Water facility knows otherwise - and it could end up costing you nearly $1,000 in repairs.The facility says they have seen an increase in non-woven wipes flowing through the facility in recent months."I think we're seeing it more because, maybe more people are staying at home during the pandemic," said Tyrone Battle. "But here in Durham, it's such a great place to live that people are moving here.""Non-woven wipes, what's that?" you ask? Think baby and cleaning wipes.That's not the only thing in the pipes that could cause problems.As we approach Thanksgiving and future holidays, grease, fat and food down the drain could mean money down the drain as well."Cooking oil and cooking grease finds itself in the pipes," Battle said, "It coagulates and causes blockage and overflows and backups back into your home."That could mean your holiday meal turns into an emergency call to a plumber - repairs could cost upwards of $1,000.Its recommended that with grease, oil, and leftover food, opt for the trash can over the garbage disposal.Additionally, the City of Durham will hand-deliver free fat trappers to residents.