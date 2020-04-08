7 Cary McDonald's restaurants offering free coffee to healthcare workers battling COVID-19

McDonald's is doing its part to support healthcare industry workers who are putting in long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven McDonald's in Cary are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers as a token of appreciation.
The offer runs through the end of May and is available to those who come in uniform or present an ID.
Participating locations:
- 869 SE Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
- 1299 Kildaire Farm Road
Cary, NC 27511
- 1805 N Harrison Blvd
Cary, NC 27513
- 4801 SW Cary Pkwy
Cary, NC 27511
- 1830 Walnut Street
Cary, NC 27518
- 3494 Kildaire Farm Road
Cary, NC 27518
- 4980 Cary Glen Blvd
Cary, NC 27519