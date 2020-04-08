Coronavirus

7 Cary McDonald's restaurants offering free coffee to healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Even in these tough times, there's good in the community.

McDonald's is doing its part to support healthcare industry workers who are putting in long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven McDonald's in Cary are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers as a token of appreciation.

The offer runs through the end of May and is available to those who come in uniform or present an ID.

Participating locations:

  • 869 SE Maynard Road
    Cary, NC 27511


  • 1299 Kildaire Farm Road

    Cary, NC 27511


  • 1805 N Harrison Blvd
    Cary, NC 27513


  • 4801 SW Cary Pkwy
    Cary, NC 27511


  • 1830 Walnut Street

    Cary, NC 27518


  • 3494 Kildaire Farm Road
    Cary, NC 27518


  • 4980 Cary Glen Blvd
    Cary, NC 27519
