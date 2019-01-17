FOOD & DRINK

Bill Ellis Barbecue in Wilson closes unexpectedly

WILSON, N.C. --
A popular barbecue restaurant in Wilson closed unexpectedly Wednesday.

The Wilson Times first reported the closing of Bill Ellis Barbecue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. That report came just hours after employees learned about the abrupt closure of the restaurant, which had been operating for nearly 56 years.

The namesake of the restaurant, Bill Ellis, started off with just a hot dog stand in 1963. By the time he retired in 2017, he owned a popular 850-seat restaurant, a fleet of catering trucks, an 18,000-square-foot convention center, and a hog farm.

The Wilson Times received a statement from a restaurant spokesperson thanking customers and employees for their help over the years. The statement also said franchise opportunities are available for anyone wanting Bill Ellis' barbecue and chicken to live on.
