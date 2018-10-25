Blue Bell announces 2 new holiday flavors

New flavors of Blue Bell ice cream are coming to a freezer near you.
Blue Bell announced Thursday that two new holiday flavors would hit shelves for the upcoming holiday season.
The new flavors are Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream.
On the Blue Bell website, the Peppermint Bark is described as "a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate hunks containing crushed peppermint candies."
Peppermint is said to be "a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces."
