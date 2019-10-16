food

Cumberland County chef who won Food Network show opens new restaurant in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A famous local Cumberland County chef is staking her latest restaurant location in Spring Lake.

Chef Judith Cage and her business associate, Rashawn Moore, are calling it "The View Restaurant and Bar" because of it's, well, nice view.

The American-style restaurant is located inside the Anderson Creek Community and is officially open to the public.

Chef Judy recently won the grand prize on a Food Network competition show called "Supermarket Stakeout."

This new addition makes it five locations that the chef oversees in the county, including the recent opening of a Uptown's Chicken and Waffles concession stand at the Crown Complex.

The new location will include favorites like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and a Jack Daniels burger.

"What we have and what we do - we thought it would be a great fit here. We thought the people in this community and this area would love it," Moore said.

Unlike her other establishments, the Spring Lake shop will have later hours, remaining open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and closing at 10 p.m. on the weekends.

"Being an Army veteran and now being able to serve food doing what I love doing. It means that I get a chance to give back. I get a chance to give back the love; I get the chance to give back the food," Chef Judy said.

The View Restaurant & Bar is now open to the public but will have an official grand opening on Nov. 1.
