Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to help Garner evacuees during Florence

GARNER (WTVD) --
What's the worst thing you can crave on a Sunday? Chick-fil-A!

Well, one area Chick-fil-A decided to open their doors on Sunday after Hurricane Florence lashed the Carolinas.

Donovan and Nikki Carless had been watching the storm unfold on television, like so many others, and kept asking themselves one question -- "What can we do to help?"

So, the restaurant owners decided to chip in the best way they could -- with some food.

Donovan reached out to his team with the idea and they were also all excited to come in and get to work.

They coordinated with the Red Cross and 500 sandwiches and 1200 nuggets later, evacuees at three different shelters were provided with some hot, free, and delicious food.

The pair delivered the 1,200 nuggets themselves to the shelter at the old Kmart in Garner.
