Calling all cookie dough lovers! You'll be able to get your sweet tooth fix on Pleasure Island very soon!Doh! To Go, an edible cookie dough eatery, will be located on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.According to their Facebook page, there will be a variety of toppings to go with the edible dough. WWAY reports the business is expected to open in May.There are reports another edible cookie dough eatery is to set up shop in Mayfair in Wilmington.