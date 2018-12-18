E. COLI

Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower in North Carolina

A farm tied to a romaine E. coli outbreak is also recalling cauliflower "because it may be contaminated." (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. --
A California farm tied to a romaine E. coli outbreak is also recalling cauliflower and other types of lettuces "because it may be contaminated."

Adam Brothers Farming in Santa Maria said it's recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on Nov. 27 through 30.

Officials said the cauliflower was distributed to stores in North Carolina; however, the lettuce was not.

While none of the recalled products have tested positive for E. coli, they encourage people not to eat these items.

You'll find more information on the recall here.
