SUPER BOWL

How to get out tough Super Bowl food stains

(KTRK)

By
If you went a little too hard on Super Bowl Sunday and are waking up to pesky stains on your favorite jersey, tablecloth, or jeans, here are some tips on how to get it spotless.

Hot wings: If wing sauce is the sinister stain on your clothes, try applying a small amount of hand soap or dish soap to the spot.

With cold water, lightly use a sponge to dab the product onto the stain.

If that doesn't work, trying using liquid detergent on the spot and running it through the washing machine.

Guacamole: If guacamole now rests on your Nick Foles jersey, try applying ice cold water.

Follow that up with your preferred pretreatment before putting through the washing machine.

Pizza grease: If pizza is your go-to football food preference and you just happened to get it all over your clothes, try not to dab or rub the grease spot. Instead, try cold water.

Follow that up with adding detergent to the stop.

Let that stand for 10 to 15 minutes.

Use a sponge with white vinegar to dab the stain away - this may take multiple attempts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstainsclothing stainspizzaSuper Bowlhow to
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
Ram under fire for Super Bowl commercial featuring MLK
Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration
More Super Bowl
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News