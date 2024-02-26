Buffalo Wild Wings is offering six free wings on Monday, Feb. 26

Since the Super Bowl went into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping its promise and giving away free wings on Monday, Feb. 26.

Anyone can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at the restaurant from 2 to 5 p.m. local time. The offer is limited to one free order per customer, and no purchase is necessary.

The offer is also only available to dine-in and in-person takeout only.

Buffalo Wild Wings made this promise in 2019, saying it would give away free wings if any future Super Bowl games would go into overtime.

This year it happened. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month 25-22 in overtime.

Previously, the only Super Bowl game to go into overtime was in 2017 when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons.