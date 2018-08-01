FOOD

Mofu Shoppe: How two Durham high schoolers turned a food truck dream into a brick-and-mortar reality

You may recognize owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo. The won the sixth season of the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race." (WTVD)

Raleigh food lovers, prepare to eat!

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is fast approaching and more than 40 restaurants will be participating.

That includes Mofu Shoppe -- the brick-and-mortar spin-off of the Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck.

You may recognize owners Sunny Lin and Sophia Woo. They met at the NC School of Science and Mathematics in Durham and, in 2015, won the sixth season of the Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race."

Now you can enjoy their pho, a Vietnamese soup and dumplings at their brick-and-mortar location on South Blount Street.

Watch our spotlight on Mofu Stoppe in the media player above.

Other participating restaurants include: 18 Seaboard, 42nd Street Oyster Bar, b.good Raleigh downtown, bu ku, Caffe Luna, Capital Club 16, Carolina Ale House, Carroll's Kitchen, Donatos Pizza, Five Star, Hibernian Group, Irregardless Café, Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar, Linus & Pepper's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan Café, Mellow Mushroom, Oak and Dagger, ORO Restaurant & Lounge, Pho Pho Pho Noodle Kitchen + Bar, Plates Kitchen, Raleigh Beer Garden, Royale, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Sullivan's Steakhouse, The Big Easy, The Station at Person Street, Trophy Tap + Table, Tuscan Blu Authentic Italian Cuisine, Parkside, Vidrio, Virgil's Original Taqueria, Whiskey Kitchen, Marbles Kids Museum, Clyde Cooper's BBQ, Glenwood Seafood, Growler USA, NY Bagel Cafe & Deli, Overlook @ Residence Inn, Taverna Agora, Tonbo Ramen, and Vic's Italian Café & Pizzeria and XOCO Mexican Grill.

The restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). As a special amenity to downtown employees and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials during Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.

Learn more here.
