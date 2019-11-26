National Cake Day brings pop-up shop to Raleigh

Royal Cheesecake and Varieties has put up a special pop-up shop in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh in the Brierdale Shopping Center at 10441 Moncreiffe Rd. Suite 201 (near Earth Fare).
Husband and wife baking team Ken and Tamara Williams specialize in cheesecakes, including their popular chicken and waffle cheesecake.
The pop-up shop is open weekends until December 21, but it's is opening on National Cake Day from 4-7 p.m. selling homemade slices of red velvet, German chocolate, chocolate cake and carrot cake.