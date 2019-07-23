Redesigned Krispy Kreme shop reveals new menu items, including build your own doughnuts

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Krispy Kreme is opening its first comprehensive shop redesign in more than 10 years.The new store, which is in Concord, will offer several new menu items including doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches and the option for customers to customize the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.Scoop sandwiches: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.Hand-spun milkshakes: Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO Cookies & Kreme.Customzed doughnuts: Guests can build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors. Doughnuts are available in three-packs and half-dozen options."This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers," said Andy Skehan, President, North America, Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. "From our time-tested process of producing the world's most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we're very excited for what the future holds."Customers will also be able to watch the doughnut-making process -- just like Raleigh's North Person Street location.The new location, 25 miles north of Charlotte, is one of 45 new shops that will open in new and existing markets in the United States.