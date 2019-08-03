Food & Drink

Saving Wilbur's Barbecue: Group of buyers proposes deal to save iconic barbecue restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of buyers is looking to revive and save an iconic North Carolina barbecue restaurant that is in the midst of financial trouble.

Our newsgathering partner, the News and Observer, reported that a purchase agreement has been entered in bankruptcy court outlining a possible deal to save Wilbur's Barbecue.

The Goldsboro restaurant closed earlier this year and filed for bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant opened in 1962 and was named for owner Wilber Shirley.

