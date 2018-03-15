Raleigh chef up for prestigious James Beard award

A Raleigh chef is up for one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world.Ashley Christensen, who runs Poole's Diner, is a James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Chef.The award is giving to "a working chef in America whose career has set national industry standards and who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals. Eligible candidates must have been working as a chef for the past five years."The James Beard Foundation's mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyoneChristensen was a James Beard Award winner in 2014 for Best Chef: Southeast.