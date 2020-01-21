Food & Drink

St. James Seafood to reopen 9 months after gas explosion rocked downtown Durham

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint James Seafood announced it is opening its doors to customers Tuesday, Jan. 23, more than nine months after a gas explosion rocked the streets of downtown Durham in April.

Saint James Seafood and its neighbor Torero's were initially condemned, now, they are the only two businesses that were left standing after the explosion.

"We have food in the building," said chef and owner Matt Kelly. "We've got our lights, we're a restaurant. This was the closest for our team here that we've had to normalcy in nine months."



Kelly said he's hopeful Torero's will open soon. He's also gotten used to there being an empty lot next door to that.

"We're kind of curious as to what is going to happen there and how that's going to be developed and how it's going to become the new fabric in this neighborhood," Kelly said.

There will be 35 staff working when the place opens next week.

On Tuesday, the restaurant will host a soft opening and dinner for the first responders that helped extinguish the fire last April.

The official opening will take place Thursday, Jan. 23.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamdurham countyrestaurantdurham explosiondurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold again on Tuesday
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Video: Dog does handstands, burpees in exercise class
Ex-gang members embrace peace to improve Raleigh neighborhoods
Father Ramsey: Fayetteville man serves others in need for over 40 years
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
1 killed, 1 injured in related shootings, Dunn police say
Show More
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
Durham Rescue Mission helping homeless during cold stretch
Video shows robbers smashing jewelry cases at Triangle Town Center
3-month outlook shows possible warm up coming for NC
'Heinous': 2nd badly burned pit bull brought to Durham vet
More TOP STORIES News